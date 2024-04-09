Deftones & System of a Down co-headlining "once in a lifetime event" at SF's Golden Gate Park

Deftones and System of a Down are headed to San Francisco to co-headline a concert at Golden Gate Park.

The show takes place August 17 and will also feature The Mars Volta on the bill, among others.

"For the first time eve, a standalone, once in a lifetime event at the historic Golden Gate Park," a teaser video declares.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. PT. Presales begin Wednesday, April 10, at 10 a.m. PT.

Deftones' 2024 schedule also includes sets at Coachella and Lollapalooza, while you can catch System of a Down headlining April's Sick New World festival in Las Vegas.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.