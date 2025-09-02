Deftones' ﻿'private music﻿' earns top-10 debut on ﻿'Billboard﻿' 200

'Private music' album artwork. (Reprise/Warner Records)
By Josh Johnson

Deftones' new album, private music, has debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200.

The 10th studio effort from Chino Moreno and company lands at #5 on the all-genre chart with a total of 87,000 equivalent album units, 66,000 of which were traditional album sales.

Private music, which includes the single "my mind is a mountain," gives Deftones their seventh top-10 album. They've peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200 with 2003's self-titled album and 2016's Gore.

Deftones are currently on a North American tour in support of private music, which continues Wednesday with the first of two Toronto shows alongside System of a Down.

