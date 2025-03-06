Deftones, Noah Kahan, The 1975 & more playing 2025 Glastonbury

By Josh Johnson

Deftones, Noah Kahan and The 1975 are among the many artists playing the 2025 Glastonbury Festival, taking place June 25-29 at England's Worthy Farm.

The bill also includes Biffy Clyro, Wet Leg, Turstile, Wolf Alice, Alanis Morissette, The Prodigy, The Libertines, beabadoobee, Myles Smith, Franz Ferdinand, Supergrass, Lola Young, John Fogerty, Portishead's Beth Gibbons, Weezer, TV on the Radio, Kaiser Chiefs, Djo, girl in red, Snow Patrol, St. Vincent and Royel Otis.

Other headliners include Olivia Rodrigo and the previously announced Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit GlastonburyFestivals.co.uk.

