Deftones launch new signature beer, Milk of the Madonna

Deftones vocalist Chino Moreno during his performance at Resurrection Fest, on 29 June, 2022 in Viveiro, Lugo, Galicia, Spain. (Carlos Castro/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Deftones have launched a new signature beer with the San Diego-based brewery Belching Beaver.

The latest beverage, called Milk of the Madonna, is a horchata blonde ale with a 6.5% ABV.

"Creamy and mellow with notes of cinnamon and vanilla, it's a flavor that warms in all the right places," reads the product description. "Rich and rhythmic, each sip carries a subtle groove."

Milk of the Madonna will be distributed to states including California, Oregon, Idaho, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Minnesota, Nebraska, Texas and Colorado.

For more info, visit BelchingBeaver.com.

Milk of the Madonna shares its name with a song off the latest Deftones album, 2025's private music.

Deftones have been releasing signature beers with Belching Beaver since 2016.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.