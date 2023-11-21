Deftones, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend & more playing 2024 Primavera Sound

Deftones, Lana Del Rey and Vampire Weekend are among the artists on the lineup for the 2024 edition of Spain's famed Primavera Sound festival, taking place May 29 to June 2 in Barcelona.

The bill also includes Phoenix, PJ Harvey, The National, Portishead's Beth Gibbons, Bikini Kill, Mitski and Pulp.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit PrimaveraSound.com.

Primavera Sound made its debut in the U.S. in 2022 with a festival in Los Angeles, headlined by Nine Inch Nails, Lorde and Arctic Monkeys.

