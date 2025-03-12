Deftones announce additional North American tour dates

Deftones have announced an additional leg of North American tour dates.

The new shows span from Aug. 22 in Vancouver to Sept. 17 in Kansas City, Missouri. Depending on the date, either Phantogram or IDLES will also be on the bill, while the AWOLNATION side project The Barbarians of California will open all shows.

Presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on March 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Deftones.com.

You can also catch Deftones live on their current spring U.S. tour, which runs into April and features support from The Mars Volta. Other dates on the band's 2025 schedule include opening for two September System of a Down stadium shows in Toronto and several festivals.

Meanwhile, Deftones have been working on new music to follow their 2020 album, Ohms.

