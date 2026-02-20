Deftones announce first Japan shows in 10 years

Chino Moreno of Deftones performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

Deftones will be performing live in Japan for the first time since 2016.

Chino Moreno and company have announced shows taking place in Tokyo on May 18 and Osaka on May 19. A presale begins Saturday at noon Japan Standard Time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on March 28 at 10 a.m. JST.

For all ticket info, visit Deftones.com.

Deftones' other 2026 live plans include shows in Europe, Australia and Latin America. They'll be back in the U.S. to play the Sick New World Festival in Fort Worth, Texas, in October.

The most recent Deftones album is 2025's private music, which includes the singles "my mind is a mountain" and "infinite source."

