Definitely wealthy: Gallagher brothers make UK's 'Sunday Times' Rich List after Oasis reunion

Liam Gallagher and guitarist Noel Gallagher of Oasis at Soldier Field on August 28, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)

As it turns out, making up with your long-estranged brother and reuniting your massively popular band to headline sold-out stadiums around the world is in fact a lucrative business venture.

So much so that Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher have made their debut on the U.K.'s Sunday Times Rich List following Oasis' reunion tour in 2025.

The Rich List, as you might've guessed, ranks the wealthiest people in the United Kingdom. According to the Sunday Times, the Gallagher brothers have amassed a combined net worth of 375 million British pounds, which is about $500 million.

The Gallaghers rank at #11 among the richest U.K. musicians and sit at #325 on the overall Rich List.

Oasis' reunion tour marked the first time Noel and Liam had shared the live stage in 16 years, officially ending their long and very public feud. A documentary about the tour will premiere in theaters in September before coming to Hulu and Disney+ later in 2026.

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