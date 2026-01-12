Definitely not ﻿'The End﻿': Wolfgang Van Halen enters 'new direction' of Mammoth with third album

Despite naming his new Mammoth album The End, Wolfgang Van Halen assures fans that this isn't the end for the band. But he is touched if you were worried that it might be.

"Initially when I came up with the title, and it just seemed right, it doesn't hurt to now in hindsight hear people go, like, 'This isn't the end, right?'" Wolf tells ABC Audio.

"Like, people were worried initially," he laughs. "I was like, 'Oh, that's cool that you care enough.'"

Wolf chose the title The End because he felt it reflected the themes of the record, and also because he thought it served as a "meta reference within itself to the state of the band." It's the first Mammoth album to have its own, non-numbered title following 2021's Mammoth and 2023's Mammoth II, and is the first to be released since Wolf changed the band name from Mammoth WVH, which he had to use for copyright reasons.

"Just feels like we're in this new direction," Wolf says. "It's the end of the old, beginning of the new type of thing, if you wanna get poetically sappy about it."

To prove that Mammoth isn't ending, Wolf is launching a U.S. headlining tour in support of The End in March. Mammoth also just announced a run of shows supporting Bush starting in April.

