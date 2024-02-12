"Deeply honored" Ozzy Osbourne reacts to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

By Josh Johnson

Ozzy Osbourne has shared his reaction to being nominated for the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

"I'm deeply honored to receive this news from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," the Prince of Darkness writes in an Instagram post.

If selected for induction, Ozzy will be enshrined in the Rock Hall for the second time — he previously went in as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006.

"To be one of the few musicians who's being considered for a second entry, now as a solo artist, is something I could never have imagined," Ozzy writes. "After 44 years as a solo artist the fact that I can continue to record music and receive this recognition is something I am incredibly proud of."

Ozzy is being nominated as a solo artist for the first time. Also on the ballot are Jane's Addiction, Oasis, Dave Matthews Band, Lenny Kravitz, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Eric B. & Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Sade, A Tribe Called Quest and the late Sinéad O'Connor.

The inductees will be announced in April. In the meantime, you can vote in the fan ballot, which this year allows you to select up to seven artists. As of Monday, February 12, Ozzy is the leading nominee on the fan ballot.

