DED shares new ﻿'Resent'﻿ track, 'Purpose: Be Myself'

'Resent' album artwork. (UNFD)
By Josh Johnson

DED has shared a new song called "Purpose: Be Myself," a track off the band's upcoming album, Resent.

"I think the meaning of the song is pretty self-explanatory but it's really about following your purpose," says frontman Joe Cotela. "That calling is usually from somewhere in your intuition deep inside of your being."

"Everyone has their own unique purpose or multiple purposes that give their life meaning and value," he continues. "I think putting these purposes at the forefront of your life is pretty much the meaning of life. It's a calling that comes from your soul and it brings you closer to the universe/god/love/self."

You can watch the video for "Purpose: Be Myself" streaming now on YouTube.

Resent, the follow-up to 2021's School of Thought, drops Sept. 19. It also includes the previously released songs "Rockstar," "Eraser" and "Until I Die" featuring Motionless in White's Chris Motionless.

DED will hit the road with In This Moment and Dayseeker on a tour beginning Sept. 18 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

