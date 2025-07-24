DED announces new album, ﻿'Resent'

UNFD
By Josh Johnson

DED has announced a new album called Resent.

The third full-length effort from the "Anti-Everything" rockers will arrive Sept. 19. It's the follow-up to 2021's School of Thought.

"It has been four years since our last record and we hope that these songs reflect that amount of time being spent sweating it out over the stove," says frontman Joe Cotela. "Through gratitude, perseverance and pride, we can now give Resent to the world."

Resent includes the previously released tracks "Rockstar" and "Until I Die," the latter of which features Motionless in White's Chris Motionless. A third cut, titled "Eraser," is out now.

DED will be on tour with In This Moment and Dayseeker starting in September.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

