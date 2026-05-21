DED announces deluxe version of '﻿Resent' ﻿album

DED has announced a deluxe version of the band's latest album, 2025's Resent.

The expanded set is due out July 3 and includes five new songs, as well as six demo recordings. One of the bonus tracks, called "Weapon," is out now.

"This is a straight-up quintessential DED track, encompassing all of the things the band is known for sonically," frontman Joe Cotela says in a statement. "Thematically, it's about how truly powerful music can be. It has the strength and capability to carry us through the trials and tribulations of life — through self-empowerment, reinforcement, or even escapism."

Cotela continues, "Music can raise awareness, unify people, and serve as the safest place for both the artist and the listener to exist freely beyond the constraints of being in a body."

DED will launch a U.S. tour in July.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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