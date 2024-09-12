Dead Icarus, featuring ex-Atreyu frontman, announces debut album

Dead Icarus, former Atreyu frontman Alex Varkatzas' new band, has announced their debut album.

The record is called ZEALOT and drops on Halloween, Oct. 31.

"I couldn't be more excited and proud to share our first full length album ZEALOT with the world," Varkatzas says. "To be a 'ZEALOT' means to be fanatical and uncompromisingly devoted to one's beliefs. A lot of emotion and energy went into its crafting. I worked very hard to step up my vocal performance and really committed to holding nothing back and trying new things in order to match the dynamic nature of the songs."

ZEALOT features the previously released single "The Unconquerable." A second cut, titled "Bearing Burdens and Saving Skin," is out now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video streaming on YouTube.

Varkatzas launched Dead Icarus in 2023. He parted ways with Atreyu in 2020.

You can catch Dead Icarus on their ongoing debut U.S. tour, which runs into early October.

Here's the ZEALOT track list:

"The Unconquerable"

"Bearing Burdens and Saving Skin"

"Zealot"

"1 Million Days"

"Temptations Kiss"

"Fountains of Death"

"Casting Spells"

"Hell Opens Its Mouth"

"Vade Retro Satana"

"Secrets in the Dark"

"Betrayal Shaped Daggers"

