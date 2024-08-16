Dead Icarus, featuring ex-Atreyu frontman, releases new single, "The Unconquerable"

Former Atreyu frontman Alex Varkatzas has released a new single with his band Dead Icarus.

The track is called "The Unconquerable" and is available now via digital outlets.

"This song showcases our affection for Cradle of Filth-style, atmospheric black metal merged with the elements of metalcore and hardcore that we love," Varkatzas says. "Lyrically, the song is about a feeling that is un-nameable and stronger than all else, something that propels you forward almost unconsciously with unrelenting drive and purpose."

Varkatzas launched Dead Icarus in 2023 following his 2020 departure from Atreyu. The debut Dead Icarus EP dropped in March.

Dead Icarus will launch their first-ever tour in September.

