Dayseeker earns first #1 ﻿'Billboard﻿' hit with 'Crawl Back to My Coffin'

Dayseeker has done more than crawl to the top of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The band's single "Crawl Back to My Coffin" has grabbed the #1 spot on Mainstream Rock Airplay, giving them their first leader on any Billboard chart.

The track also gives Dayseeker's label, Spinefarm Records, its first #1 single.

"We are very proud to celebrate Dayseeker's first No. 1 rock song as well as Spinefarm's," Spinefarm exec Jonas Nachsin tells Billboard. "The band and our label have been building towards this achievement with a steady climb upwards over the last few years that has now resulted in this moment."

Nachsin continues, "Dayseeker are absolutely on the rise as fans are connecting to the band around the world in bigger and bigger numbers, and their ascent has no limits given their unique musical and emotional blend that has connected on such a real and visceral level. Onwards Dayseeker!"

"Crawl Back to My Coffin" appears on Dayseeker's 2025 album, Creature in the Black Night.

Dayseeker is currently on a U.S. tour.

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