A Day to Remember announces fall US tour

By Josh Johnson

A Day to Remember has announced a fall U.S. tour.

The headlining outing, dubbed the Couple More Shows tour, runs from Oct. 23 in Wichita, Kansas, to Nov. 10 in Hollywood, Florida.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, and presales begin Tuesday at noon ET. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ADtR.com.

A Day to Remember dropped a new single, "Feedback," in May. Their most recent album is 2021's You're Welcome.

You can also catch ADtR live at the When You Were Young festival in October, during which they're playing their 2009 album, Homesick, in full.

