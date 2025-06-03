A Day to Remember & Yellowcard announce joint Maximum Fun tour

By Josh Johnson

A Day to Remember and Yellowcard are hitting the road together on the Maximum Fun tour.

The joint outing kicks off Sept. 5 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and concludes Nov. 22 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Depending on the dates, openers include Dinosaur Pile-Up, State Champs, The Wonder Years and Boundaries.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ADTR.com or YellowcardBand.com.

A Day to Remember released a new album, Big Ole Album, Vol. 1, in February. Yellowcard will put out a new record, Better Days, on Oct. 10.

