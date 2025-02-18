A Day to Remember surprise-releases new album ﻿on physical formats

Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic Music Group
By Josh Johnson

A Day to Remember has surprise-released a new album.

In addition to not being previously announced, the record, A Day To Remember's Big Ole Album Vol. 1, comes with another twist: it's currently only available in physical formats.

You can pick up your CD or vinyl copy now via your local-and-mortar store, or order it via online retailers. It'll be released on digital formats on March 21.

Two songs from the album, titled "Make It Make Sense" and "LeBron," will premiere digitally Monday at 3 p.m. ET.

A Day To Remember's Big Ole Album Vol. 1 is the follow-up to 2021's You're Welcome

Here's the track list:
"Make It Make Sense"
"Feedback"
"Bad Blood"
"All My Friends"
"To the Death"
"Flowers"
"LeBron"
"Die for Me"
"Miracle"
"Same Team"
"Silence"
"Closer Than You Think"

