A Day to Remember is "trying to get something together that we think is good enough to be a new record"

A Day to Remember's most recent album is 2021's You're Welcome, and they put out a new single, "Feedback," in May. As for more fresh material, frontman Jeremy McKinnon tells Kerrang!, "We're just constantly writing."

"We're just trying to get something together that we think is good enough to be a new record," McKinnon says. "And once we do that, it'll be all guns blazing."

"I know people are ready for us to do that because they’re telling us all the time," he continues. "It's like that meme with the guy poking the horse like, 'C'mon, do something!' It's time."

In the meantime, you can catch A Day to Remember on their U.S. fall headlining tour, launching Oct. 23 in Wichita, Kansas. They'll also be playing their album Homesick in full during the 2024 When We Were Young festival, taking place Oct. 19-20 in Las Vegas.

