A Day to Remember announces Big Ole Boat Show concert cruise

Jeremy McKinnon of A Day To Remember performs onstage during Warped Tour at Shoreline Waterfront on July 26, 2025 in Long Beach, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

A Day to Remember is hoping to take you on a cruise to remember.

The band has announced the Big Ole Boat Show concert cruise, setting sail April 28, 2027, from Miami. The seafaring event will make a stop in Nassau, Bahamas, before returning May 2.

A Day to Remember will perform two headlining sets during the trip. The lineup also includes Knocked Loose and The Devil Wears Prada.

For ticket info, visit BigOleBoatShow.com.

A Day to Remember put out a similarly titled album, Big Ole Album Vol. 1, in 2025.

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