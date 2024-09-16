Dave Navarro shares "Goodnight" post following Jane's Addiction onstage fight

With the future of Jane's Addiction seemingly in the balance following an onstage fight between frontman Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro, that latter has shared a post perhaps indicating his status with the group.

On Instagram, Navarro has put up a photo of him holding a guitar with a Jane's Addiction sticker on the back. IN the caption, he simply writes, "Goodnight…"

As previously reported, Farrell forcibly threw his shoulder into Navarro during a Jane's show on Friday in Boston. As Navarro used his arm to try to keep Farrell at a distance, Farrell continued to angrily talk at the guitarist before eventually throwing a punch. As a crew member tried to calm Farrell down, he was quickly surrounded by other stage personnel and the show abruptly ended.

Jane's later announced that their next show, scheduled for Sunday in Bridgeport, Connecticut, would be canceled. "We want to extend a heartfelt apology to our fans for the events that unfolded," they added.

Neither Navarro nor Farrell have directly addressed the incident themselves, though Navarro did reference it in a post to give a shout-out to an artist friend. "One of the good things that came out the other night was the fact that I was able to hang out with my friend and legendary artist [Joe Coleman]," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Farrell's wife, Etty Lau Farrell, posted her account of what happened, writing that Perry had felt frustrated throughout the tour due to sound issues. Etty also alleged that bassist Eric Avery escalated the situation when he "put Perry in a headlock and punched him in the stomach three times."

The next Jane's show is scheduled for Wednesday in Toronto.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.