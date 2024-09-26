Dave Navarro deems Taylor Swift shirt-wearing Jane's Addiction fan "punk rock"

In the midst of all the Jane's Addiction drama, Dave Navarro is remembering a nice moment he had with a fan during a show before any onstage punches were thrown.

In an Instagram post, Navarro shares a video from an earlier concert on the now-canceled Jane's tour, showing a fan wearing a Taylor Swift T-shirt in the front row. After finishing a song, Navarro tells the fan, "I appreciate that you don't give a f*** and wore a Taylor Swift shirt to our show" and gives him a fist bump.

"The whole time I was thinking, 'How is this guy wearing a @taylorswift shirt to a Jane's show?'" Navarro writes in the caption. "Then, I was like, 'F*** it, be who you are! F****** punk rock, brother!'"

If you're a Jane's Addiction fan with a Taylor Swift T-shirt hoping to catch a show, sadly you're out of luck on account of the whole aforementioned punching and canceled tour thing. As you're surely already aware, frontman Perry Farrell threw his fist at Navarro during a show in Boston on Sept. 13, leading Jane's to announce they were taking "some time way as a group." Farrell later apologized for his "inexcusable behavior," and his wife shared that he's seeking medical treatment.

You can, however, still wear a Jane's Addiction T-shirt to a Taylor Swift show — her Eras Tour returns to the U.S. in October.

