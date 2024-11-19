Dave Navarro & Billy Morrison announce 2025 Above Ground benefit concert

Jane's Addiction's Dave Navarro and Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison have announced the 2025 edition of their Above Ground benefit concert, taking place Jan. 25 in Los Angeles.

The event raises money for MusiCares in support of mental health awareness and suicide prevention. For the 2025 show, Navarro and Morrison will perform The Cars and New York Dolls' debut albums while joined by a lineup of to-be-announced guests.

"We're incredibly grateful to Dave and Billy for once again dedicating their talents and hearts to support MusiCares and bring attention to mental health and suicide prevention," says Laura Segura, executive director of MusiCares. "Above Ground has become a powerful night of connection for our music community, and each year, the impact grows. This concert celebrates music that inspires us and the resilience of those facing personal challenges. It's a night of understanding and hope."

Tickets go on sale Friday, and a presale begins Wednesday. For more info, visit AboveGroundOrg.com.

Previous Above Ground performers include Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Courtney Love.

