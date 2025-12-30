Dave Mustaine teases possible live Megadeth album showcasing farewell tour

Megadeth will release their final album on Jan. 23 and will officially call it quits after a multiyear farewell tour. But frontman Dave Mustaine is still keeping the door cracked open for another type of Megadeth release.

"Look, it all depends on how the statements are crafted," Mustaine tells Metal Hammer. "So, we're doing no more studio albums. Does that mean there might be a live album at the end of all of this? Yeah, it certainly looks that way."

However, Mustaine maintains that once the final Megadeth show is over, that will indeed mark the end of the band.

"I don't think so," Mustaine says regarding a possible post-farewell tour reunion. "You see the scuttlebutt that is associated with bands like that. You know they never follow through with it and stick to their word."

Megadeth's farewell tour so far includes North American dates with Iron Maiden kicking off in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.