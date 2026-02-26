Dave Grohl took inspiration from daughter Violet's music on new Foo Fighters album

Violet Grohl performs onstage with Dave Grohl during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

At least two members of the Grohl family are readying new albums.

Dave Grohl is putting out a new Foo Fighters record, Your Favorite Toy, on April 24. Meanwhile, his daughter Violet Grohl has been working on her debut album after signing with Republic Records.

While Violet may be following in her father's artistic footsteps, Dave says her music influenced him on Your Favorite Toy.

"It really inspired me to make this record," Dave tells the U.K.'s Radio X. "The way that they made the record and the energy of it, I was like, 'Oh man, I've just been inspired by my daughter's debut album.' It's cool."

Dave adds that he was "totally uninvolved" with Violet's album, and only learned she had a record deal when she told him.

"She met the producer, and they would go to the studio every day and make songs, and she would send me songs when she was finished," Dave says. "But I had absolutely nothing to do with this record at all. And I had no idea."

While he may be biased, Dave says Violet's album is "an amazing record."

