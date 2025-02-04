Dave Grohl taking part in ﻿'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert'﻿ special

Dave Grohl has been added to the lineup of Saturday Night Live's upcoming 50th anniversary music special, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert.

ABC Audio has confirmed the Foo Fighters frontman's involvement in the show after he was included in a promo circulating online.

Grohl, of course, is no stranger to SNL, having long been a member of the Five-Timers Club with the Foos. He also played the show twice with Nirvana, as well as with the supergroup Them Crooked Vultures and played drums with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert will stream live on Peacock on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. ET. The lineup also includes Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Mumford & Sons, Arcade Fire, Coldplay's Chris Martin, David Byrne and Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, among others.

