Dave Grohl signed guitar & Crown Royal cape up for auction to benefit LA fire relief

Dave Grohl has contributed a signed guitar, as well as the cape he wore during a 2023 Crown Royal Super Bowl commercial, to an auction raising funds for Los Angeles fire relief.

The guitar, a Pelham blue model of Grohl's signature Epiphone DG-335, not only features the Foo Fighters frontman's signature, but also his handwritten lyrics to the Foos songs "Rescued" and "These Days."

The cape, meanwhile, is also signed by Grohl alongside an inscription that reads "Please wear responsibly."

Both items are newly added to the previously announced Give a Frock auction, which also includes pieces donated by Beastie Boys, Garbage's Shirley Manson and Paramore's Hayley Williams. Bidding is open now through Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. PT via JuliensAuctions.com.

Grohl also helped out with LA fire relief by cooking for affected families, and performing alongside his former Nirvana bandmates Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear at January's massive FireAid concert.

