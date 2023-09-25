Dave Grohl pays tribute to late Scream drummer Kent Stax: "I wouldn't be here if it weren't for Scream"

Dave Grohl took a moment during Foo Fighters' headlining set at the Louder Than Life festival to pay tribute to Kent Stax, late drummer of the band Scream.

Grohl, of course, played in Scream as a teenager before he went on to join Nirvana and then form Foo Fighters. He actually joined Scream in Stax's place when he left the band in 1986.

"I wouldn't be here today if it weren't for Scream," Grohl told the Louder Than Life crowd. "And the man who's place I took in that band, Mr. Kent Stax, one of the best punk rock drummers of all time, he passed the other day. So this one's for Kent."

The Foos then launched into their set closing performance of "Everlong." Fan-shot footage of the moment was posted to YouTube.

Stax, born Bennett Kent Stacks, died September 20 following a battle with metastatic cancer. News of his passing came just a day after Scream had announced a new album, DC Special, featuring the original Still Screaming lineup: vocalist Pete Stahl, guitarist Franz Stahl, bassist Skeeter Thompson and Stax. Grohl also contributed to the record, which is due out November 10.

Foo Fighters have also been dealing with the death of their longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away March 2022. They returned to the road earlier in 2023 with new drummer Josh Freese.

