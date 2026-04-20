Dave Grohl offered injured Billy Strings his throne, bluegrass musician says

Any time a musician suffers an injury that makes them unable to stand onstage, the go-to joke has been to suggest that they contact Dave Grohl to borrow his throne, which the Foo Fighters frontman famously had built so he could continue touring after breaking his leg in 2015. For bluegrass artist Billy Strings, though, that suggestion was very real.

Strings says that Grohl offered to send him the throne after he broke his leg attempting a skateboard trick during a recent show in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"I had every intention of carrying on with the tour and Dave Grohling it," Strings writes in a Facebook post. "He even texted me and offered me the throne!"

Even still, Strings has decided to stay off the road for a bit and "let this thing heal." He's postponed the remainder of his April dates to August.

Grohl has previously lent his throne to Axl Rose and Matthew Ramsey of the country band Old Dominion.

Meanwhile, someone in Grohl's own band could've used the throne recently: Foo Fighters guitarist Pat Smear, who injured his foot in January in what the band called a "bizarre gardening accident." Instead, Smear simply opted to drop off a run of shows and was temporarily replaced by guitarist Jason Falkner.

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