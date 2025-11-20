Dave Grohl launches limited custom edition signature guitar with Gibson

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (ABC/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Dave Grohl has announced a new custom version of his signature guitar with Gibson.

The Dave Grohl DG-335 Limited Edition comes in an Alpine White finish, which the Foo Fighters frontman has been playing with live since 2021. Only 50 pieces will be available, and each one features a sound hole label signed by Grohl.

Should you have $11,999 to spend on what Gibson calls a "piece of rock history," you can order your DG-335 Limited Edition now via Gibson.com. It will also be available at the Gibson Garage locations in Nashville and London.

Grohl first launched his signature DG-335 guitar in 2024.

You can catch Grohl live on the upcoming Foo Fighters stadium tour, which launches in the U.S. in August. The Foos also released a new single, "Asking for a Friend," in October.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!