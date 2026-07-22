Dave Grohl featured in documentary about the Sunset Marquee Hotel

Dave Grohl is among the musicians featured in a new film about Los Angeles' iconic Sunset Marquee Hotel.

If These Walls Could Rock, directed by Tyler Measom and Craig A. Williams, tells the story of the Sunset Strip hotel using archival footage, animation and interviews. According to a press release, the film will give fans insight into a hotel that "became more than a place to stay while on tour."

“It became a creative sanctuary where songs were written, debauchery was shared, and music history unfolded behind closed doors,” the description adds.

It also tells the tale of the hotel's founder, George Rosenthal, and his son Mark Rosenthal, who turned a one-time motel into "one of the most iconic destinations in music history."

"God, if a bomb went off in this joint, rock radio would be f*****," Grohl says in the trailer.

The film also features contributions from Slash of Guns N' Roses, Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, The Who's Roger Daltrey, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Heart’s Nancy Wilson, Sheryl Crow, Morrissey, KISS' Gene Simmons, Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne.

If These Walls Could Rock is set to open Aug. 14 at the Landmark Theatres Sunset in Los Angeles, and will debut on Apple TV and Amazon on the same day. The LA screening will be followed by a Q&A with the directors and guests.

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