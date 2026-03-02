Dave Grohl dedicates 'My Hero' to Turnstile at Foo Fighters England show

Foo Fighters took a moment to give a shoutout to Turnstile during their show in Manchester, England, on Friday.

As seen in footage posted by the U.K.'s Absolute Radio, frontman Dave Grohl dedicated a performance of "My Hero" to the "NEVER ENOUGH" outfit.

Having gotten his start in the Washington, D.C., hardcore scene, Grohl told the crowd he was happy to see a successful new hardcore band from nearby Baltimore, where Turnstile formed.

"Whenever I see someone from Baltimore doing something really great and enjoying the successes of their hard-earned work, I like to shout 'em out," Grohl said.

Turnstile, by the way, was in England over the weekend to attend the 2026 BRIT Awards, where they were nominated in the international group category. The prize ended up going to Geese.

