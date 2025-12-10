Dave Grohl comments on 'special relationship' with Tasmania as show sells out in 'record time'

Foo Fighters' upcoming concert in Tasmania on Jan. 24 sold out in "record time," according to promoter Frontier Touring.

"We have a very special relationship with Tasmania – as we do with all of Australia," frontman Dave Grohl says in a statement.

The Foos' storied history Down Under includes being the first international band to headline an Australian stadium show following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In planning the Tasmania gig, Grohl shares, "We have these little meetings where the band sits around at the studio with our team, and we think of fun stuff to do... We looked at the calendar and thought, 'Let's pop down for a gig.'"

"We've been doing these sneaky surprise shows here in the States, having so much fun," Grohl continues. "To come down and have a special night is amazing… even though we're literally flying down for 48 hours… we'll go onstage and blast it out for three hours, then come home."

He concludes, "I've always loved Australia so much, we've been coming down a long time and it's always felt like home."

Foo Fighters' 2026 tour will come to the U.S. starting in August. They're also playing a one-off benefit concert on Grohl's birthday, Jan. 14, in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.