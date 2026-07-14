Daughtry releases '﻿There and Back Again' ﻿compilation featuring rerecorded versions of past hits

Daughtry has released a new compilation titled There and Back Again.

The record features newly rerecorded versions of 11 of the Chris Daughtry-fronted band's biggest hits, including "It's Not Over," "Home," "Over You," "What I Want," "No Surprise" and "What About Now."

"We decided it would be fun to go back in the studio and rerecord some of our older hits and recreate them note for note," Chris said in a video explaining the project. "It was a lot of fun."

There and Back Again is out now via digital outlets.

Daughtry's most recent release is their 2025 EP SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM (PART TWO), which includes the single "THE BOTTOM."

You can catch Daughtry live on their 20th anniversary unplugged tour kicking off in October.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.