Daughtry earns second #1 single on ﻿'Billboard﻿' Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with "Pieces"

By Josh Johnson

Daughtry has put together another #1 hit with "Pieces."

The band's current single has reached the top of Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. It's the second Daughtry tune to achieve that feat, following 2023's "Artificial."

Both "Pieces" and "Artificial" will appear on the upcoming Daughtry EP, SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM (PART ONE), due out Sept. 27.

Daughtry will be on tour through the rest of the summer and into the fall playing shows with Creed, Breaking Benjamin and Staind. They'll launch their own headlining tour in November.

