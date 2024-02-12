Daughtry conquers '﻿Billboard'﻿ Mainstream Rock Songs chart for first time with "Artificial"

Daughtry's "Artificial" is a genuine success.

The latest single from the Chris Daughtry-led outfit has reached #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. It's the first Daughtry song to achieve that feat in the band's nearly 20-year career.

"Artificial," which premiered in August 2023, conquers Mainstream Rock Airplay 17 years after Daughtry first appeared on the chart in 2007 with "It's Not Over," which marked the band's debut single following Chris' stint on American Idol. That gap is the longest wait between an artist's first appearance on Mainstream Rock Airplay and their first #1 single since the late Jeff Beck took 37 years to finally reach the top spot in 2022 with the Ozzy Osbourne collaboration "Patient Number 9."

The rise of "Artificial" to #1 is a fitting stamp on Daughtry's return to the rock world — from 2007 to 2019, the group didn't chart a single song on Mainstream Rock Airplay, though they continued to appear on various pop charts. However, since 2020, they've notched five entries on Mainstream Rock Airplay: "Artificial," "Heavy Is the Crown," "World on Fire," "Changes Are Coming" and a cover of Journey's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" featuring Halestorm's Lzzy Hale.

Daughtry will be on the road with Breaking Benjamin starting in March and will be playing select dates on Creed's upcoming reunion tour.

