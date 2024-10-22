Daughtry breaks "The Dam" with new video

By Josh Johnson

Daughtry has premiered the video for "The Dam," a track off the band's new EP, Shock to the System (Part One).

The clip finds frontman Chris Daughtry traversing a long desert, possibly on another planet, as he comes across past fallen versions of himself.

"Working on this video with [director] Jensen Noen was such an incredible experience," Daughtry says. "He's a true visionary, and we've wanted to work together for a while now. This felt like the perfect opportunity, as only he could capture the scope of my vision."

He adds, "Three days in the desert made for the most brutal shoot of my career, but I feel it's the best video I've ever done, so it was absolutely worth every minute!"

You can watch "The Dam" video streaming now on YouTube.

Shock to the System (Part One) was released in September. It also includes the singles "Artificial" and "Pieces."

Daughtry is currently on tour playing shows with Breaking Benjamin and Staind. They'll launch a headlining run in November.

