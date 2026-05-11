Daughtry announces ﻿'SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM﻿' deluxe vinyl LP

Chris Daughtry of Daughtry performs onstage at Angel of the Winds Arena on December 12, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Daughtry has announced a deluxe SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM vinyl LP.

The package includes the 12 songs from Daughtry's two SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM EPs, which were released in 2024 and 2025, plus four live recordings.

You can preorder the LP now via Daughtry's web store.

The two SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM EPs spawned singles including "PIECES," "ARTIFICIAL" and "THE BOTTOM," all of which hit #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Daughtry will be performing at the 2026 Sonic Temple festival, taking place Thursday through Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.

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