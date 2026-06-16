Daughtry announces 20th anniversary unplugged tour

Chris Daughtry of Daughtry performs at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Daughtry has announced an acoustic tour celebrating the band's 20th anniversary.

The trek, dubbed 20 Years Unplugged, kicks off Oct. 12 in Troy, New York, and wraps up Nov. 14 in Dallas.

"The tour will pull the band’s music into a more raw and immediate space, where the weight of a lyric, the scrape of a guitar string, and the quiet before a chorus can hit as hard as the full-band impact," a press release reads.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DaughtryOfficial.com.

Daughtry formed in 2006 following frontman Chris Daughtry's stint on American Idol. The band's most recent release is their SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM album, which was released as two EPs over 2024 and 2025.

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