Crobot details new album, '﻿Obsidian'

Megaforce Records

By Josh Johnson

Crobot has announced a new album called Obsidian.

The fifth studio effort from the "Low Life" rockers will arrive Sept. 13. You can listen to the first single, "Come Down," now via digital outlets.

"As we started demoing songs, the music was being pushed more and more into a heavier, darker, more metal direction," says guitarist Chris Bishop.

"'Come Down' is one of the heaviest songs that we've done, it's much more in the world of Alice in Chains," Bishop continues. "Dan [Ryan], our drummer, comes from that world, and we didn't try to stifle that, so the new music is a lot heavier than our previous albums."

Obsidian is the follow-up to 2022's Feel This, which includes the singles "Golden" and "Set You Free."

