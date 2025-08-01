Creed's Scott Stapp premieres video for solo song 'Deadman's Trigger'

Creed frontman Scott Stapp has premiered the video for his solo song "Deadman's Trigger."

The nine-minute clip, described as a short film, takes place in the Old West and stars Stapp as a priest pulled back into a world of violence. It also co-stars Stapp's son Anthony Stapp.

"Adapting Scott's storyline for the screen was easy because he is a narrative songwriter – the arc is already there," says director Tyler Dunning Evans. "As a collaborator, he's clear on his vision and values other creators' expertise. With Anthony on-set and [Stapp's daughter] Milan working behind the scenes, Scott was hands-on in establishing safety measures and his love for his kids translated to a vulnerable but fierce performance in the final cut."

You can watch the "Deadman's Trigger" video on YouTube.

"Deadman's Trigger" appears on Stapp's latest solo album, 2024's Higher Power.

Stapp is currently on tour with the reunited Creed.

