Creed's Mark Tremonti announces Sings Sinatra concerts

Mark Tremonti performs live on stage during the Wacken Open Air festival on August 2, 2018 in Wacken, Germany. (Gina Wetzler/Getty Images)

Creed and Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti has announced two new Sings Sinatra shows, during which he performs the music of Frank Sinatra.

The concerts will take place Dec. 16 in St. Charles, Illinois, and Dec. 18 in Orlando, Florida.

For all ticket info, visit TremontiSingsSinatra.com.

Tremonti released a Sinatra covers album in 2022, which was recorded with members of Sinatra's orchestra.

You can catch Tremonti live with Creed on their summer tour, which includes a headlining set Sunday at the Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival. Alter Bridge, meanwhile, will launch a U.S. tour in November.

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