Creed, Sammy Hagar playing 2025 Stagecoach festival

The Stagecoach country music festival will be a little bit rock 'n' roll in 2025.

The lineup includes the reunited Creed and former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar. Additionally, Jelly Roll, who's scored rock hits with "Dead Man Walking," "Need a Favor" and the Falling in Reverse collaboration "All My Life," is among the headliners.

Stagecoach 2025 takes place April 25-27 in Indio, California, the same site as Coachella. Tickets go on sale Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. PT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit StagecoachFestival.com.

