Creed reveals greatest hits compilation

Cover of 'The Best of Creed'/Craft Recordings

Creed is looking back on their career with their first-ever greatest hits collection.

The "Arms Wide Open" rockers have released The Best of Creed to digital services, featuring highlights from the band's four albums: 1997's My Own Prison, 1999's Human Clay, 2001's Weathered and 2009's Full Circle.

Songs on the collection include hits like “Higher,” “With Arms Wide Open” and “My Sacrifice,” as well as other fan favorites like “My Own Prison,” “What If” and “What’s This Life For.”

Vinyl and CD editions of the album will be released Nov. 21, including a series of limited-edition color vinyl pressings. Variants include Eruption on the band's website; Red Smoke, being sold at Barnes & Noble; Sunspot via Craft Recordings; and Silver Marble, available at Walmart. The latter will also carry an exclusive CD edition that comes with a commemorative satin tour pass.

Physical copies of The Best of Creed are available for preorder now.

Creed wrapped their Summer '99 tour in August and recently announced a set of Creedmus dates, which kick off in Hollywood, Florida, on Dec. 19 and 20. A complete schedule can be found at Creed.com.

