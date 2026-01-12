Creed, Kid Rock, Shinedown & more playing 2026 Rock the Country touring festival

Scott Stapp of Creed performs at Stagecoach Festival on April 26, 2025 in Indio, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Creed, Kid Rock and Shinedown are among the artists playing the 2026 Rock the Country touring festival.

The bill also includes Jelly Roll, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Staind's Aaron Lewis, alongside country stars such as Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn, Riley Green and Miranda Lambert.

Rock the Country 2026 will take place May 1-2 in Bellville, Texas; May 29-30 in Bloomingdale, Georgia; June 27-28 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; July 10-11 in Ashland, Kentucky; July 25-26 in Anderson, South Carolina; Aug. 8-9 in Hastings, Michigan; Aug. 28-29 in Ocala, Florida; and Sept. 11-12 in Hamburg, New York.

You can sign up now for a presale taking place Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit RocktheCountry.com.

