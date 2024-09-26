Creed-headlining Summer of '99 concert cruise announces full 2025 lineup

The full 2025 lineup for the Creed-headlined Summer of '99 concert cruise has been announced.

Along with the "Higher" rockers, the bill includes Sevendust, Hoobastank, Lit, Hinder, Alien Ant Farm, Fuel, Filter, Marcy Playground, Dorothy, Local H and The Exies.

Summer of '99 2025 takes place April 9-13. For ticket info, visit Summerof99Cruise.com.

Creed previously headlined the 2024 Summer of '99 cruise, which marked the first performances of their reunion tour, ending their 12-year hiatus from the live stage.

You can also catch Creed on land during their ongoing reunion tour, which continues through the end of September before picking back up again in November.

