Creed debuts live cover of U2's 'Where the Streets Have No Name'

Having already been taken higher, Creed now wants to run.

Scott Stapp and company debuted a cover of the U2 song "Where the Streets Have No Name" during their show in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday.

Stapp has previously performed fellow The Joshua Tree single "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For."

Creed is currently on the 2025 leg of their Summer of '99 reunion tour. They launched the first leg in 2024 after announcing the end of their hiatus in 2023.

