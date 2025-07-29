Creed debuts live cover of U2's 'Where the Streets Have No Name'

2025 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
By Josh Johnson

Having already been taken higher, Creed now wants to run.

Scott Stapp and company debuted a cover of the U2 song "Where the Streets Have No Name" during their show in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday.

Stapp has previously performed fellow The Joshua Tree single "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For."

Creed is currently on the 2025 leg of their Summer of '99 reunion tour. They launched the first leg in 2024 after announcing the end of their hiatus in 2023.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!