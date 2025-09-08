Creed to celebrate the holidays with Creedmus shows

Scott Stapp of Creed performs during Day 2 of the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 26, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Creed is getting into the holiday spirit.

The “With Arms Wide Open” rockers have announced a set of holiday shows that they’ve dubbed Creedmus, featuring special guests Sevendust and Hinder on select dates.

The five-show run will kick off with shows in Hollywood, Florida, Dec. 19 and 20, followed by Dec. 27 in Thackerville, Oklahoma, Dec. 29 in Hanover, Maryland, and Dec. 30 Uncasville, Connecticut.

A ticket presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Creedmus will be Creed’s final shows of 2025. They wrapped their Summer '99 tour on Aug. 30 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

As for what's next for the band, they're already confirmed to set sail on their fourth annual Summer of '99 and Beyond concert cruise, which launches April 17 from Miami and will visit the Bahamas. The cruise will feature two headlining sets by Creed, along with performances by 3 Doors Down, Collective Soul, Filter, Living Colour, Black Stone Cherry and Tim Montana.

