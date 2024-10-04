Creed announces Las Vegas New Year's Eve shows

Creed is capping off an eventful year with a pair of Las Vegas shows celebrating New Year's Eve.

The "Higher" rockers will play Sin City's Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. Sevendust will also be on the bill.

Presales begin Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. PT before tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. PT.

Creed has been spending 2024 on their reunion tour, marking their first live shows together in over 10 years. The outing will resume in November.

