Creed announces Las Vegas New Year's Eve shows

By Josh Johnson

Creed is capping off an eventful year with a pair of Las Vegas shows celebrating New Year's Eve.

The "Higher" rockers will play Sin City's Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. Sevendust will also be on the bill.

Presales begin Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. PT before tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. PT.

Creed has been spending 2024 on their reunion tour, marking their first live shows together in over 10 years. The outing will resume in November.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!